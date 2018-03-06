Conditions improve of British victim in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

A British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon is now in a "fair" condition at a Nevada hospital, authorities have said.

Jennifer Barham, 29, had been in a critical condition since the sightseeing helicopter from Las Vegas went down on February 10 on tribal land outside Grand Canyon National Park.

A spokesman for the University Medical Centre of Southern Nevada said the 42-year-old pilot remained in a critical condition.

Three other British tourists aboard the helicopter were killed on the day of the crash, while two others died in hospital weeks later.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board says the helicopter made at least two 360-degree turns before crashing.

Aviation experts say that indicates the tail rotor was not operating properly.

