Commuters in South East England urged to be home by 6pm ahead of weather-related travel chaos

Commuters in South East of Britain have been urged to get home by 6pm today as the country faces widespread travel chaos as temperatures drop to as cold as -15C.

Up to eight inches of snow is expected to have fallen over eastern England as the 'Beast from the East' sweeps in from Russia.

Commuters cross Millennium Bridge in London in the snow as some parts of the UK are set to feel colder than the Arctic Circle as freezing temperatures continue into the week ahead.

Hundreds of thousands of commuters travelling home from London to Kent and Sussex have been told to complete their journeys before the worst of the snow hits and potentially disrupts public transport.

South Eastern railways have advised its passengers to travel as early as possible 'to avoid possible disruption' before conditions worsen.

A statement with an accompanying link to live updates on the train operating company's website read, "We are advising passengers to complete their evening journey before 6pm today to avoid possible disruption. Find out more here."

It is getting colder this week, with snow expected later today. We're working closely with @NetworkRailSE to keep the network open, but please check before you travel. #UKSnow pic.twitter.com/nb9NuuNmoL — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) February 26, 2018

Yellow weather warnings are in place from today for the rest of the week with widespread snow showers predicted for across the UK and parts of Ireland tomorrow and Wednesday.

Senior medics have warned that the harsh weather conditions may put additional strain on an already "grave" situation in the NHS.

The Society for Acute Medicine, which represents hospital specialists in acute medicine, said it had "great concern" for the NHS in the week ahead as snowy conditions grip the country.

Dr Nick Scriven, president of the Society, said: "The onset of a spell of extremely cold weather is of great concern for acute medical units who are already struggling with the widely reported stresses of this winter.

A commuter walking in the snow near London Bridge as some parts of the UK are set to feel colder than the Arctic Circle as freezing temperatures continue into the week ahead.

"Daily temperatures below the normal ambient level increase illness and hospital admission rates for cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses, particularly among those aged 65 and over.

"Last week's performance figures showed an 11% rise on the previous week in influenza admissions, along with sustained dangerously high bed occupancy rates, so the situation is grave."

Meanwhile, Public Health England (PHE) repeated health warnings about the cold weather.

While many of us will be excited about the #uksnow, it is important to lookout for those more vulnerable to the cold weather. Tips to help you and others stay warm and well: https://t.co/QrrcCLqCsn ❄️ pic.twitter.com/v4G6hCjEuJ — Southampton City CCG (@NHSSotonCityCCG) February 26, 2018

Dr Thomas Waite of PHE's extreme events team said: "With many places facing severe weather it's really important people do what they need to, to stay warm - especially with the cold forecast to stay for several days.

"Heating homes to at least 18C will help keep you healthy. Also, make sure you eat warm food, move about at home and wear several thin layers instead of fewer thicker ones.

"Those of us who are fit and well can also do lots to help others - and with weather like this, some will need help."

The snow falling today is very pretty, but a cold snap like this can be challenging to health. There are lots of tips for yourself and those you care for here https://t.co/dahYjWriRF #SurreyPrepared #StayWell #ColdWeatherAdvice — Surrey Prepared (@SurreyPrepared) February 26, 2018

Older people are particularly at risk during cold weather, which can cause falls, exacerbate existing health problems and even lead to hypothermia.

Some advice on how to help the elderly in your area include:

Go and check on older neighbours or relatives to make sure they are safe and warm, especially at night.

Make sure they have enough food and supplies so they do not need to go out when the weather is really bad.

Ensure they have enough prescription medicines.

Encourage them to wear shoes with a good grip and a scarf around their mouth to reduce their risk of chest infections if they do have to go out.

Caroline Abrahams, director of Age UK, said: "The cold weather is challenging for many older people, particularly if they are coping with ill-health or living in housing that costs a lot to heat.

"We'd also urge everyone to keep a friendly eye on older relatives, friends and neighbours, especially when the weather is very bad and it's difficult to get out."

During the cold weather and #uksnow we speak to many older people that can't afford to heat their homes. If an older person you know is struggling, they may be entitled to Winter Fuel Payment or other support. Please share our advice with them: https://t.co/nHiDjOxAQC pic.twitter.com/HV5SL1cNyL — Age UK (@age_uk) February 26, 2018

Meanwhile in Italy, the civil protection agency have decided to deploy the army to clear streets in the capital after the snowfall paralysed Rome with just a few inches of snow.

Elsewhere in much of northern and central Italy, the storm also closed schools and disrupted transport.

In Moscow, temperatures dropped to this winter's lowest yet, despite the approaching spring.

The mercury in the Russian capital dropped to nearly -20C on Sunday night, the coldest this winter.

Croatia has been gripped by freezing weather, with even towns along most of the Adriatic coast waking up to temperatures below freezing.

A view of Rome's snow-capped skyline, with the Monument of the Unknown Soldier seen at right, after a snowfall, Monday, February 26, 2018. Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino.

About 1,000 Croatian soldiers have joined efforts to clear the snow in the worst-affected areas where more than 5ft has been reported.

Towns along the Adriatic coast have also been hit by strong winds which hampered sea traffic toward the islands.

Snow and freezing temperatures have a grasp on some parts of Germany as meteorologists reported a record cold for this winter of -27C on the Zugspitze mountain in the Alps.

The German Weather Service said overnight temperatures were also low in the south and east of the country, where they went down to minus 15C in parts.

- Digital Desk