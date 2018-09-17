Committee member willing to hear from woman accusing Supreme Court nominee of misconduct

A Republican on the US Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham, has said he is willing to hear from the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct while in high school.

The woman, Christine Blasey Ford, discussed her accusation in an interview with The Washington Post.

Mr Kavanaugh, nominated for the vacancy by President Donald Trump, has denied it.

My statement on Judge Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/QGz3uUyzC9 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 16, 2018

The South Carolina senator said, if the panel is going to hear from Ms Ford, “it should be done immediately” so the confirmation process can continue as scheduled.

A committee vote is scheduled for Thursday, but several key Democrats have said it should be postponed.

Mr Graham says he would “gladly listen to what she has to say” and compare it “against all the other information” the committee has considered about Mr Kavanaugh.

