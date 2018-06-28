Commemorative signed copies of Brexit Act given to ministers

Theresa May has signed copies of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act to give to British ministerial colleagues after its long and bruising passage through Parliament in the UK.

The legislation, which repeals the 1972 European Communities Act which took the UK into the bloc, was granted royal assent this week after the British Prime Minister averted a potential damaging revolt by backbenchers.

The Prime Minister’s Twitter feed showed a picture of her and Brexit Secretary David Davis signing “commemorative copies” of the legislation for ministers involved in its passage.

She signed the documents before heading to Brussels for a summit with European leaders, who berated her over the lack of progress in the Brexit negotiations.

The Prime Minister has previously said the EU (Withdrawal Act) – which transfers EU regulations onto the UK statute book – is “a crucial step in delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit”.

