Colombian singer reports €683,000 theft at World Cup hotel in Moscow

About €683,000 of valuables have been stolen from Colombian singer Maluma’s hotel room in Moscow while he was visiting Russia to support his team at the World Cup, Russian police said

News reports quoted local police as saying that the stolen items included luxury watches, pieces of jewellery and other belongings.

They said a thief apparently got into Maluma’s room posing as his guest while the singer was absent. It was not immediately clear when the theft took place.

Colombia lost their opening game 2-1 to Japan (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

The value of the items was estimated at more than 50 million rubles. An official investigation is under way.

Maluma traveled to Saransk today where Colombia lost 2-1 to Japan.

- Press Association