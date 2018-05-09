Cliff Richard not asking for special treatment, court told

Lawyers representing Cliff Richard have told a High Court judge overseeing the singer’s fight with the BBC that he is not asking for “special treatment”.

They told Mr Justice Mann that Mr Richard wanted to be treated like “anyone else”.

The judge today finished analysing evidence and legal argument at a High Court trial in London which has lasted more than three weeks.

He said he would deliver a ruling on a date to be fixed.

Mr Richards, 77, has sued the BBC over coverage of a South Yorkshire Police search on his home in August 2014 and wants damages at the “top end” of the scale.

Cliff Richard gives evidence at the Rolls Building in London (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He has told Mr Justice Mann that coverage, which involved the use of a helicopter, was a “very serious invasion” of his privacy.

The BBC disputes his claims.

Bosses say coverage of the search of the apartment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, was accurate and in good faith.

“We are not asking for special treatment,” barrister Justin Rushbrooke QC, who leads Cliff’s lead team, told the judge on Wednesday as the trial drew to a close.

“We are asking to be treated like anyone else.”

- Press Association