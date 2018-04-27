City worker posted pictures of intern on porn sites after she turned him down

A City worker who posted pictures of an intern on porn websites in a "perverted campaign" against her is facing jail.

Davide Buccheri, 25, carried out "a calculated and malicious" harassment campaign over seven months against the woman while working at M&G investment firm.

He took photos from her social media accounts and uploaded them alongside pornographic images after she rejected his romantic advances.

Buccheri, of Bologna, Italy, then reported the images to the firm's Human Resources department to try and stop the woman from being offered a permanent job.

He was convicted at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday of harassment between September 2016 and May 2017 and taken into custody before sentencing on Tuesday.

District Judge Richard Blake warned Buccheri that a custodial sentence is "almost inevitable".

He described him as "manipulative" and said he had become "infatuated" and "obsessed" with his victim and "set about to destroy her".

"You conducted a quite wicked, calculated campaign against this young woman," he said.

"It is shameful that I have not heard in evidence one expression of regret from you about what this young woman suffered.

She is going to have to live the rest of her professional life with the potential for the snigger by the water cooler or in the lift as she goes by.

"She doesn't deserve that, this young woman did absolutely nothing to bring about your disgraceful behaviour.

"You conducted a perverted campaign against her."

Judge Blake continued: "She did nothing to further or encourage that delusion with you and nothing to encourage your intentions, she clearly felt embarrassed by them."

He said that the victim, who was a university student at the time, was an intelligent young woman at the start of her career with "every reason to be excited about the future".

Buccheri admitted he was "romantically interested" in the victim but denied uploading the photos of her and said he was only looking at the images because he was concerned about the reputation of the company.

Aimee Emby from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "This was a sustained campaign of harassment against a young woman beginning her career in the financial services industry.

"Not only did Buccheri's actions cause this victim considerable distress and anxiety, his denial of guilt forced her to relive her ordeal.

I hope this conviction provides the victim with some measure of comfort and gives other victims of harassment the confidence to come forward.

Detective Inspector Gary Robinson, City of London Police cyber crime unit, described the offence as "cruel and vindictive".

"Many perpetrators believe they will not get caught when committing crimes from the safety of their own home online," he added.

"Today we have shown that it not the case."

- PA