Chinese tourist killed by hippo while taking photos in Kenya

A Chinese tourist has died after he was attacked by a hippo as he was taking pictures on the shores of Lake Naivasha in the Rift Valley, Kenya's wildlife authority said.

File photo

Another Chinese tourist was injured in the incident on Saturday night and received treatment in the local hospital in Naivasha, 91 kilometres (56 miles) south east of Nairobi, the Kenya Wildlife Service said in a statement.

Wildlife service spokesman Paul Udoto said the circumstances are not clear in which the two Chinese were attacked.

He said attacks on tourists are rare because they are usually protected by guides.

Mr Udoto said hippos and lone buffalo pose the greatest danger to humans and there have been many attacks in which civilians and even rangers have lost their lives.

PA