Chinese legislaters abolish term limits; President Xi Jinping can now rule indefinitely

Chinese legislators have passed constitutional changes that abolish term limits to let President Xi Jinping rule indefinitely.

The move will fuel concerns that Beijing is eroding efforts to guard against the excesses of autocratic leadership and make economic regulation more stable and predictable.

The constitutional amendment will upend a system enacted by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in 1982 to prevent a return to the bloody excesses of a lifelong dictatorship typified by Mao Zedong’s chaotic 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution.

In a sign of the issue’s sensitivity, the government censors are aggressively scrubbing social media of expressions ranging from “I disagree” to “Xi Zedong.”

- AP and Digital Desk