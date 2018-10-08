China tells United States to end criticism

China’s foreign minister has told visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Washington should stop what he called groundless attacks on his country’s policies.

Wang Yi said he told Mr Pompeo during a meeting that a shadow has been cast “over the future of China-US relations”.

China and the United States are at odds over trade and Beijing’s militarisation of islands it claims in the South China Sea.

.@SecPompeo had a good meeting with Chairman Kim today in Pyongyang. Progress made on Singapore Summit Agreements! I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim again, in the near future. pic.twitter.com/bUa2pkq80s — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2018

Mr Pompeo, who arrived from North Korea, told Mr Yi he wanted to discuss his meetings with its leader, Kim Jong Un, and efforts to achieve the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

He earlier said “significant progress” was made during his visit towards an agreement for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.- Press Association