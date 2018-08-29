China denies Trump’s claim it hacked Clinton’s emails

China has denied an accusation by US President Donald Trump that it hacked the emails of Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent in the 2016 election.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing today that “We are firmly opposed to all forms of cyberattacks and espionage”.

Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

President Trump tweeted that China had hacked Ms Clinton’s emails, without offering any evidence – and suggested that the FBI and Department of Justice should investigate.

US intelligence agencies have accused Russia of involvement in the hacking of Democratic emails during the election campaign.

- Press Association