Children injured after slide collapses at UK fireworks display

Six children are being treated in the UK for “potentially serious injuries” after an inflatable slide is believed to have collapsed at a fireworks funfair, medics have said.

Surrey Police said Woking Park was evacuated as medics, including an air ambulance crew, treated the children.

The force initially said it was a collapse of a helter skelter at the fairground in Woking, but the latest information said it was a “giant inflatable slide”.

#Woking Our clinicians have treated six children on scene for potentially serious injuries. Along with our colleagues @airambulancekss, our crews are transporting the patients to major trauma centres in London — SECAmb (@SECAmbulance) November 3, 2018

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it had “multiple crews” at the scene of the “significant incident”.

“Our clinicians have treated six children on scene for potentially serious injuries,” Seacamb said in a statement.

We have had to evacuate the whole #Woking Park site to allow the air ambulance to land. If you are still in the area, please follow the instructions given to you by officers and make your way home. — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) November 3, 2018

The patients were being transported to “major trauma centres” in London with the help of the air ambulance, the statement added.

Woking Fireworks said: “We are all very shocked and distressed by events in the funfair this evening.

“We are focusing in assisting the emergency services in dealing with the injured children.

“Our thoughts are with the children and their families at the moment.”- Press Association