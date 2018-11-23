Children among those evacuated from ice rink as fire breaks out

More than 100 people had to be evacuated from an ice rink in the UK after a fire broke out.

Avon Fire and Rescue were called to Icescape at the Tropicana in Weston-super-Mare shortly after 5pm on Friday.

A spokesman for the service said about 120 people had to be cleared from the rink and surrounding area, including staff and families with children.

Tropicana on fire! Praying no one is hurt! Just left having been ice skating with the girls. #Weston #Fire pic.twitter.com/OdVtd1W2Zf — Craig Sinclair (@craigpsinclair) November 23, 2018

Six fire engines were sent to the scene and the blaze was put out within about 20 minutes of crews arriving, he added.

The spokesman added the fire is believed to have been caused accidentally but had no further details.

The fire service said one female was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire at the Tropicana building is out. One person being treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. Fire contained to the 'Bear Grils' kitchen area. 6 engines in attendance. pic.twitter.com/DtFvRiYS8O — Weston-super-Mare Town Council (@WsMTC) November 23, 2018

South Western Ambulance Service said they had been told by a caller that a food van was on fire, while the town council said the blaze had been contained to the Bare Grills kitchen.

The attraction is the UK’s largest covered winter ice rink, according to its website.

It is described as a “spectacular winter wonderland, where friends and families can skate on the UK’s largest covered winter ice rink, enjoy some delicious festive food and drinks, visit Santa’s Grotto and much more”.

The area was previously the site of Banksy’s dystopian, Disneyland-esque Dismaland theme park.

