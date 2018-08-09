Children among the dead after air strike in northern Yemen

At least 20 people, including children, have died after air strikes in northern Yemen targeted a busy market and a bus, Yemeni tribal leaders said.

Another 35 people were hurt in the attack in Dahyan in Saada province, a stronghold of Shia rebels known as Houthis.

Tribal elders blamed the Saudi-led coalition waging war against the rebels for the strike.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Twitter that an ICRC-supported hospital had received dozens of dead and wounded.

In the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, rebel-run Al Masirah TV provided a different toll, saying the attack killed 39 people and wounded 51, mainly children.

