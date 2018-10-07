Child airlifted to hospital after crash between display team motorcycles in UK

A child is in a life-threatening condition after a crash between two motorcycles in a display team at a motor rally event.

North Wales Police said the child was airlifted to hospital following the collision on Llandudno Promenade at about 11.30am on Sunday.

The crash, outside the St George’s Hotel, happened on a section of the promenade which had been closed for the Wales Rally GB racing event.

The child was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool with what are described as life-threatening injuries.

Superintendent Neil Thomas from North Wales Police said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the child.

“An investigation into the incident is ongoing. We would like to thank members of the public as well as local businesses for their cooperation whilst officers carried out their initial investigation at the scene.

“There were many people in and around the area at the time therefore we are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision – and who are yet to contact us, or anybody who may have footage from their camera phones to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“I’d like to thank all those who have already made contact.”

Anybody with information or footage should contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit quoting reference number W142976.- Press Association