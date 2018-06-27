Chemical weapons watchdog given extra powers after UK pressure

Britain’s bid for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to attribute blame for attacks in Syria has been backed by the international community.

The UK’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Peter Wilson, who is also Britain’s permanent representative to the OPCW, said the measure was passed by an “overwhelming” majority of 82 to 24.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said: “Chemical weapons are an affront to human dignity and have no place in the 21st century.

“The international community has quite rightly come together today to strengthen the ban on chemical weapons and prevent impunity for their use.

“The UK has led the diplomatic efforts to secure this action. We look forward to working with all countries who are members of the Chemical Weapons Convention to implement the decisions taken today, and we will continue to push back on any efforts to undermine the ban on these vile weapons.”

Russia opposed the move, saying that attribution “goes beyond the mandate of the OPCW” and claimed the organisation was now facing an “artificially created crisis”.

- Press Association