Challenger conceded defeat in Cyprus presidential election

Incumbent Nicos Anastasiades has defeated challenger Stavros Malas by a significant margin in Cyprus' presidential election.

State-run broadcaster RIK said Mr Malas telephoned Mr Anastasiades about an hour after polls closed to concede defeat.

With nearly all votes from Sunday's run-off election counted, Mr Anastasiades had a 12-point lead over Mr Malas.

It is the second time in a row that Mr Anastasiades, a conservative veteran politician, has defeated left-leaning Mr Malas in a head-to-head race for president.

Mr Anastasiades' supporters in the capital Nicosia celebrated by honking car horns.

