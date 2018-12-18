Ceasefire signifies hope for 24m civilians facing humanitarian crisis in Yemen: Concern

Ahead of a Seanad motion on Yemen, Dominic MacSorley, CEO of Concern Worldwide, has cautiously welcomed the Hodeidah ceasefire announcement and UN Special Envoy Martin Griffith’s critical involvement in the peace talks.

Mr MacSorley said the announcement was a significant step forward for the 24 million Yemeni civilians who are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

The Stockholm agreement represents the first real breakthrough for UN-led peace efforts following five years of conflict.

The ceasefire between the two warring parties takes effect from today.

Working with an experienced NGO partner on the ground that has been working in Yemen since 2012, Concern has been supporting life-saving humanitarian assistance such as water and sanitation programmes along with support to vulnerable household’s livelihoods through cash transfer programmes since 2017.

Cautiously welcoming the recent agreement, Mr MacSorley said Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with extreme levels of need created by conflict and severely limited access to humanitarian assistance.

"Basic services such as healthcare and sanitation have shut down, the economy is on the verge of collapse and people are suffering from severe levels of malnutrition.

“This agreement, which includes the withdrawal of troops from the port city of Hodeidah, the opening of road access to Sana’a and a plan for humanitarian corridors to the city of Taiz, means that much-needed humanitarian assistance should reach innocent civilians sooner rather than later.”

Regional Director, Ros O’Sullivan, who oversees Concern’s emergency operations and has visited Yemen went on:

“Every effort is needed now to ensure that civilians get assistance and that more NGOs can access people, who desperately need aid.”