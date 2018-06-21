CCTV shows ‘shocking’ knife fight on train

Shocking CCTV footage has been released showing a late-night knife fight on a train.

The brawl erupted on a South Western Railway service between Twickenham and Strawberry Hill in south-west London.

During the fight, one man repeatedly stabbed another with a knife and sprayed a noxious substance at him.

Other passengers looked on as the disorder took place shortly before midnight on February 18.

The fight ended when the train arrived at Strawberry Hill.

Paramedics and police attended the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The attacker has not been traced by police.

Detective Sergeant Michael Blakeburn of British Transport Police said: “This was an extremely violent fight and the victim in this case was lucky not to sustain any life-threatening injuries.

“I am looking to hear from anyone who can help us identify the man responsible for this shocking violence. If you know who he is then please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We will not tolerate violence of this kind on the railway network and we are working hard to investigate. Thankfully, incidents such as this are incredibly rare and we police a CCTV-rich environment which provides us with invaluable evidence in prosecuting offenders.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 619 of February 18. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

- Press Association