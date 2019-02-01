Catholic dioceses in Texas release names of priests and clergy accused of sexual abuse
Every Catholic diocese in Texas has released the names of priests, deacons and other clergy members accused of sexually abusing children.
At least 298 clergy members across the state have faced "credible abuse" allegations going back to the 1940s.
The dioceses publicly identified the clergy members with church leaders saying it was "to promote healing and a restoration of trust in the Catholic Church."
