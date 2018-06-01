Catalonia to regain self-government

Catalonia is set to regain its self-government on Saturday, ending a seven-month takeover by central authorities following a bid by separatist leaders to secede from Spain.

The Catalan government said members of new regional president Quim Torra’s administration will be sworn in on Saturday.

That will mark the end of special controls from Madrid that were imposed on the north-eastern region after separatists passed a unilateral declaration of independence in October.

Mr Torra, a fervent separatist, also announced that his government had sued Mariano Rajoy – who has been ousted as prime minister – and his deputy, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, for abuse of power over their blocking of an earlier Cabinet proposal.

