Cash machine gives out $100 bills instead of $10 notes by mistake

An ATM in the US has mistakenly dispensed $100 bills instead of $10 notes.

Word of the glitch got out on social media and local reports say cars started lining up at the bank before deputies arrived to disperse the crowd.

The cash machine in Houston was shut down and was temporarily guarded by Harris County sheriff’s deputies after Sunday night’s incident.

They notified Bank of America who released a statement saying a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills.

Bank of America also says customers will be able to keep the additional dispensed money.

Officials with North Carolina-based Bank of America didn’t say how much cash was wrongly dispensed.

