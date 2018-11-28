Cash machine gives out $100 bills instead of $10 notes by mistake
An ATM in the US has mistakenly dispensed $100 bills instead of $10 notes.
Word of the glitch got out on social media and local reports say cars started lining up at the bank before deputies arrived to disperse the crowd.
**NEW INFORMATION** They get to keep the cash!!! 💰💰💰— KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) November 26, 2018
UPDATE: Customers can keep money from ATM that spit out $100 bills instead of $10s and $20s https://t.co/3sWq0nPY3m
The cash machine in Houston was shut down and was temporarily guarded by Harris County sheriff’s deputies after Sunday night’s incident.
They notified Bank of America who released a statement saying a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills.
Bank of America also says customers will be able to keep the additional dispensed money.
#BREAKING - @BankofAmerica says customers can KEEP the money. The bank tells #abc13 “this was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter." #hounews https://t.co/6vq57lKepP— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) November 26, 2018
Officials with North Carolina-based Bank of America didn’t say how much cash was wrongly dispensed.
A glitch caused an ATM in Houston to spit out $100 bills. The bank says the customers can keep them. https://t.co/PLDBwy6YbL pic.twitter.com/WqOqGxmSvZ— Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) November 26, 2018
