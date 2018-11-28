Cash machine gives out $100 bills instead of $10 notes by mistake

An ATM in the US has mistakenly dispensed $100 bills instead of $10 notes.

Word of the glitch got out on social media and local reports say cars started lining up at the bank before deputies arrived to disperse the crowd.

**NEW INFORMATION** They get to keep the cash!!! 💰💰💰

UPDATE: Customers can keep money from ATM that spit out $100 bills instead of $10s and $20s https://t.co/3sWq0nPY3m — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) November 26, 2018

The cash machine in Houston was shut down and was temporarily guarded by Harris County sheriff’s deputies after Sunday night’s incident.

They notified Bank of America who released a statement saying a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills.

Bank of America also says customers will be able to keep the additional dispensed money.

#BREAKING - @BankofAmerica says customers can KEEP the money. The bank tells #abc13 “this was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter." #hounews https://t.co/6vq57lKepP — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) November 26, 2018

Officials with North Carolina-based Bank of America didn’t say how much cash was wrongly dispensed.

A glitch caused an ATM in Houston to spit out $100 bills. The bank says the customers can keep them. https://t.co/PLDBwy6YbL pic.twitter.com/WqOqGxmSvZ — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) November 26, 2018

