Canadian teenager wins $1,000 a week for life with first lottery ticket bought on her 18th birthday

A Canadian teenager who purchased her first lottery ticket to celebrate her 18th birthday has hit the jackpot and will receive 1,000 Canadian dollars (€626.83) a week for the rest of her life.

Charlie Lagarde was celebrating with a bottle of champagne and a $4 scratch ticket earlier this month when she hit the grand prize in the Gagnant a Vie lottery.

Ms Lagarde was joined by family and friends when she collected the first payment today.

She told lottery officials that she hopes to study photography.

- AP