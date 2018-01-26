Canadian billionaire and wife were murdered, police say

Police in Toronto say they believe Canadian billionaire businessman Barry Sherman and his wife were both murdered.

Detective Sergeant Susan Gomes said investigators came to the conclusion after six weeks of investigation.

The founder of generic drug maker Apotex and his wife were found dead in their mansion on December 15.

Police said then the deaths were suspicious, but said there were no signs of forced entry and they were not looking for suspects.

The day after the bodies were found, prominent media outlets quoted unidentified police officials as saying it appeared to be a murder-suicide.