Canada temporarily shuts fishing areas to help right whales

The Canadian government is taking steps to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales from encounters with fishing vessels.

The whales are one of the world’s rarest marine mammals, and they have struggled with high mortality in recent years, especially in Canadian waters.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it is enacting temporary fisheries closures in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence and off Quebec.

With North Atlantic right whales sighted swimming in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on a regular basis, new temporary… Posted by Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Monday, May 28, 2018

The Canadian agency says the closures will go into effect on Tuesday afternoon and will stay in place until further notice.

The agency says the closures are due to the presence of right whales in the area.

US and Canadian officials have debated over the proper course for protecting right whales in recent months.

US Senator Angus King, a Maine independent, says Canadian protections “have got to work parallel” to US efforts.

- Press Association