Cairo chemical factory explosion leaves several injured

An explosion at a chemical factory near Cairo’s main airport has injured at least a dozen people, reports said.

Firefighters have contained the fire caused by the blast late on Thursday at a storage facility, an interior ministry spokesman said.

There were no reports of any deaths. The official said the wounded were being treated in hospital.

Confirmed - The Sound of Explosion heard few minutes ago near #Cairo International airport was from the main fuel Station at the airport. pic.twitter.com/EAUlFb5M0e — Mahmoud Gamal (@mahmouedgamal44) July 12, 2018

Images circulated online showed huge flames and thick smoke billowing up into the sky.

Army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said the explosion was the result of the “high temperature”.

Temperatures in Cairo have reached into the high 90s (above 32C) in recent days – not unusual for the Egyptian capital in the summer.

The civil aviation ministry said the explosion happened outside the airport’s perimeter and air traffic was not disrupted.

