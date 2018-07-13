Cairo chemical factory explosion leaves several injured
An explosion at a chemical factory near Cairo’s main airport has injured at least a dozen people, reports said.
Firefighters have contained the fire caused by the blast late on Thursday at a storage facility, an interior ministry spokesman said.
There were no reports of any deaths. The official said the wounded were being treated in hospital.
Confirmed - The Sound of Explosion heard few minutes ago near #Cairo International airport was from the main fuel Station at the airport. pic.twitter.com/EAUlFb5M0e— Mahmoud Gamal (@mahmouedgamal44) July 12, 2018
Images circulated online showed huge flames and thick smoke billowing up into the sky.
Army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said the explosion was the result of the “high temperature”.
Temperatures in Cairo have reached into the high 90s (above 32C) in recent days – not unusual for the Egyptian capital in the summer.
The civil aviation ministry said the explosion happened outside the airport’s perimeter and air traffic was not disrupted.
- Press Association
