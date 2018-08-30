Bystanders criticised after filming injured policeman in UK

Police in England have condemned witnesses who filmed an injured officer after he was knocked off his bike during a pursuit.

West Midlands Police described the behaviour of bystanders in Coventry – who opted not to help the officer before he was taken to hospital – as “absolutely disgusting”.

The officer, who was pursuing a stolen off-road bike, is recuperating at home after suffering bruising and shock.

Absolutely disgusting behaviour.



If you have any information about this incident involving our @WMPRHRT @Trafficwmp friends please call 101.



For those filming our injured colleague...the difference between us & you is if you ever need our help in future, we will still respond. https://t.co/mPwcwtah8o — WMP Force Contact (@WMPContact) August 29, 2018

Confirming details of the incident, the West Midlands Police Road Harm Reduction Team tweeted: “Very disappointed to report that when one of our team was knocked off his bike while pursuing a stolen bike the first thing that people thought to do was to record the incident on their mobile phones rather than help the rider.

“Luckily we were close! Any info via 101 please…”

In a follow-up tweet, the same police account thanked social media users for their support for the rider, who was injured in Stoney Stanton Road.

Thank you for the huge outpouring of support for our colleague after yesterday’s incident. He has no long lasting injuries and is recuperating at home. Anyone with any information on the stolen yellow off road bike being pursued please contact 101 👍 — West Midlands Police Road Harm Reduction Team (@WMPRHRT) August 30, 2018

A further police Twitter account, WMP Contact, tweeted: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour. If you have any information about this incident involving our @WMPRHRT @Trafficwmp friends please call 101.

“For those filming our injured colleague … the difference between us & you is if you ever need our help in future, we will still respond.”

- Press Association