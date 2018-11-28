Burglar in UK caught by fingerprint on Yoda tin
A burglar in England was caught and jailed after he left a fingerprint on a tin depicting Star Wars character Yoda.
Matthew Douglas, 28, stole electrical equipment and a briefcase from a flat in Huntingdon, but dropped the tin he tried to steal as a man chased him out of the property on June 2.
Cambridgeshire Police identified Douglas and he was arrested by the force.
Douglas, of Huntingdon, admitted two counts of burglary, one of theft from a motor vehicle and two of theft from a shop, police said.
He was sentenced on Tuesday at Peterborough Crown Court to three years and two months in prison.
