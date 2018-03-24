Burglar caught after posing for picture at crime scene

A burglar was caught after his victim convinced him to pose for a picture at the scene of the crime.

Derek Mulvaney was jailed for four years at Canterbury Crown Court after being caught red-handed inside a house in Folkestone in February, Kent Police said.

Photo issued by Kent Police of Derek Mulvaney, who has been jailed for four years at Canterbury Crown Court after being caught red-handed inside a house in Folkestone in February.

The man came home at around 8.15pm and noticed his dog barking at a half-open door of an upstairs room. When he went to investigate, Mulvaney, 51, burst out of the room and tried to barge past him, a force spokeswoman said.

After a scuffle he was restrained and escorted downstairs by his victim. Mulvaney, of no fixed address, apologised and pleaded to leave. He agreed to a picture being taken of him in exchange for being allowed to escape empty-handed.

The photograph was handed to police, and he was arrested after being identified during a public appeal for information. He pleaded guilty to burglary.

PC Richard Glass praised the victim's actions and said the investigation revealed Mulvaney had a long history of burglary elsewhere in the country.

- PA