Briton dies after needing medical attention on Ibiza flight
09/09/2018 - 19:06:00Back to World Home
A British man has died after needing medical attention on a flight to Ibiza.
The Jet2 flight from Manchester diverted to Toulouse on Saturday evening due to the medical emergency.
A spokeswoman for the airline has confirmed the man’s death.
Jet2 earlier said when the plane landed in Toulouse the passenger was taken to hospital by the emergency services.
A UK Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are in contact with the French authorities following the death of a British man in Toulouse and are supporting his family at this difficult time.”
- Press Association
