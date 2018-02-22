Briton and German arrested for drug-smuggling at Bali Airport

Indonesian customs officials have arrested two foreigners accused of attempting to smuggle drugs on to the tourist island of Bali.

Customs chief Himawan Indarjono said today that British citizen Adam Scott and German Siegfried Karl Achim Ruckel were arrested at Bali's Ngurah Rai airport.

He said officers seized a bottle containing 655 Diazepam tablets, also known as Valium, from Scott, a computer analyst who arrived from Bangkok on January 24. The amount was judged to be more than he needed for personal use.

Another customs official, Husni Syaiful, said Ruckel arrived two days later from Doha and was in possession of 7g (0.25oz) of heroin, 0.2g (0.01oz) of amphetamine and 15.3g (0.54oz) of morphine.

Indonesia has tough anti-drug laws and traffickers can receive the death penalty.

- PA