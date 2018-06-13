British woman found dead on Portuguese beach

One of two tourists found dead on a beach in Portugal was a British woman, the UK's Foreign Office has said.

Authorities in Portugal said the pair are believed to have fallen to their deaths from a 30-metre high wall overlooking the beach.

Their bodies were found on a beach in Ericeira, a coastal town around 25 miles north of Lisbon, on Tuesday.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are in touch with local authorities following the death of a British woman in Portugal and are providing support to her family."

The other victim was an Australian national. The country's foreign affairs department said they were assisting the family.

The Correio da Manha newspaper reported that Rui Pereira da Terra, a captain with the local naval authority, told broadcaster TVI that authorities believe the pair fell when trying to recover a phone or to take photographs on the wall.

Ericeira. File image

