British watchdog to launch probe after youth tasered by police

An independent investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was Tasered by police in the British city of Coventry and suffered a cardiac arrest.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) is looking at the circumstances after West Midlands Police officers responded to reports of disorder at a takeaway.

A 17-year-old boy was hit by a police Taser and “immediately required CPR”, according to the force, after the incident at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

Investigators are looking at police contact with the boy, who remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Four other boys, three aged 17 and a 13-year-old, who were arrested during the incident have been released under investigation.

At the scene in Prior Deram Walk, in the Canley area of the city, on Monday, a witness described hearing a fight and then the police sirens.

The woman, who declined to be named but lives yards from where the trouble flared, said the fight initially started in the Goody’s chicken and pizza shop but spilled outside after the first police car arrived.

She said: “There was a lot of noise outside. I looked and saw two boys fighting each other, and there was a group of about 10 or 12 others around them – boys and girls, all shouting.

“Then the police car arrived, and the officers got out. I think they used some CS spray first, and then the Taser.

“When that happened the other boy who had been fighting leapt on the police car and started jumping up and down on the windscreen, smashing it.”

She said more police arrived along with paramedics.

The scene of the incident in the Canley area of Coventry (Richard Vernalls/PA)

The force said previously that two male police officers suffered minor injuries, not requiring hospital treatment, and a patrol car had its windscreen smashed.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “The teenager remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.”

An IOPC spokesman said: “We are investigating police contact with a 17-year-old boy who was taken to hospital following an incident in Prior Deram Walk, Coventry, on 1 September.

“During the incident involving several teenagers a Taser was discharged.

“We were notified by West Midlands Police on Saturday evening and sent investigators to the police post-incident procedures.

“We understand the teenager remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“We will provide further information when we are able.”

- Press Association