British urban wind turbine invention in running for global James Dyson Award

The top 20 shortlist for the James Dyson Award 2018 has been announced, with Lancaster University hopefuls in the running for a £30,000 prize fund to kickstart their urban wind turbine invention.

Nicolas Orellana and Yaseen Noorani, who won the UK award in September, will compete with their O-Wind Turbine that harnesses multi-directional wind from skyscraper-laden cities.

The pair will be up against inventors from across the world, including Belgium, China, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the UAE and the US. Sir James Dyson (David Parry/PA)

“The breadth and ambition of the entries we have seen this year is outstanding,” said Peter Gammack, vice president of design and new technology at Dyson.

“Young engineers are restless in the face of global issues, and they see technology as a catalyst for creating a better future. They demonstrate clearly how simple, ingenious concepts have the power to revolutionise the way people live.”

Company founder Sir James Dyson will select the overall winner and two runners-up for the prizes.- Press Association