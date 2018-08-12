British tourist dies in Ibiza

A British man has died in Ibiza, the latest in a string of holidaymakers' deaths this summer in the popular destination.

According to media reports, the victim died after a fight in the early hours of this morning following an altercation with a group of males in the resort of San Antonio.

It was reported locally the victim was 23 years old.

A police investigation has now been launched.

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "Our staff are providing assistance to the family of a British man who has died in Ibiza and are in touch with the local authorities, who are investigating."

It is the latest in a string of deaths on the Balearic Island - last week a 24-year-old British holidaymaker was found floating in a marina in San Antonio.

In July, the body of a 19-year-old man was pulled from a pool in Sant Josep in the early hours of the morning.

File photo of Ibiza

PA