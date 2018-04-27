British teenager dies in Majorca balcony plunge

A British teenager has died after falling from an apartment in Majorca.

Police in Spain believe the 19-year-old Scottish woman, who worked in a bar in the resort of Magaluf, had lost her keys when she returned home and had attempted to climb from one balcony to another.

The Guardia Civil in Palma confirmed the woman died following an incident in Magaluf on Friday morning.

A spokesman said: "She had come home from work and did not have her keys to get into her flat.

"She fell from quite a height as she tried to get in another way. We are investigating."

A Foreign & Commonwealth Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the family of a British national following her death in Spain, and our staff are in contact with the Spanish and UK police regarding the incident."

