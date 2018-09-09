British Royal Navy sailors arrested in Florida

British Royal Navy sailors have been arrested following reports of drunken behaviour while docked in Florida.

The UK Ministry of Defence said six personnel were arrested but a spokeswoman could not confirm whether they were from the £3.1 billion (€3.5 bn) HMS Queen Elizabeth or other support ships.

The sailors were reportedly on shore leave and were arrested on mostly drunk and disorderly charges, according to The Florida Times-Union.

The newspaper reported Sgt Larry Smith, of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, said three of the sailors were also charged with resisting arrest, with one sailor having to be stunned with a taser.

A British Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a number of naval personnel are assisting US police with their enquiries – it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

“The Naval Service places great importance on maintaining the highest possible standards of behaviour from its personnel at all times.”

