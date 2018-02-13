British police release dramatic footage of drunken man opening fire towards packed pub

British police have released dramatic footage of the arrest of a drunken gunman who was caught on CCTV as he fired a shot at a crowded pub.

Lee Embley opened fire after becoming angry at door staff who refused him entry to a bar in Harborne, Birmingham.

He was escorted away from the entrance of the Harborne Stores but returned with a black revolver, before firing a shot through the window of an upstairs bedroom.

Embley then got into his car, parked on Station Road, and drove off, West Midlands Police said.

The 42-year-old was spotted by firearms officers in nearby Lordswood Road, before making off for around three miles at speeds of up to 80mph.

Body-worn video from the officers shows the moment they spotted the Colt .41 double action revolver, made in around 1912, lying on the road next to Embley's car.

Embley, who told police he had drunk eight cans of strong cider and sixteen measures of brandy before the shooting, pleaded guilty to nine charges following the offences, which began at around 9.05pm on January 13.

A judge at Birmingham Crown Court jailed Embley on Monday for eight years for firearms and ammunition offences, and another year for dangerous driving.

The offender, of no fixed address, was also handed a six-year driving ban.

Detective Constable Ian Leech said: "This was a completely reckless shooting which could easily have resulted in the death of an innocent bystander.

"Embley then put further lives at risk by driving while massively over the limit and it is by luck rather than fortune that no one was seriously hurt or killed.

"Thanks to the excellent police work by the two firearms officers who spotted the car and then put their lives on the line by confronting Embley, we have taken another weapon with the potential to kill off the streets."