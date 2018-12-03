British Parliament threatens Theresa May with 'constitutional crisis' over legal advice on Brexit

The British Prime Minister is being threatened with a "constitutional crisis" if her government does not publish the full legal advice on the Brexit deal.

Theresa May begins a week of debates in the House of Commons today ahead of a crucial vote on the withdrawal agreement next week.

Opposition parties are calling for the legal advice to be made available in full.

Vince Cable, the Liberal Democrats leader in the UK, said: "I don't actually think this is a central issue, but it is an important part of the bigger picture.

"The Government having promised Parliament that it would release the legal opinion, it should now do so."