British MP resigns over fears of 'watered down Brexit'

British Conservative MP Scott Mann has resigned as Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Treasury.

Mr Mann has taken to Twitter to post his resignation letter saying that he has tendered his resignation "with a great deal of sadness".

The letter states: "I feat that elements of the Brexit white paper will inevitably put me in direct conflict with the views expressed by a large section of my constituents.

"I am not prepared to compromise their wishes to deliver a watered down Brexit."

It is with a great deal of sadness that I have tendered my resignation as a Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/b052Nj0PxK — Scott Mann (@scottmann4NC) July 16, 2018

His resignation comes as MPs are set to vote today on a series of Commons amendments intended to wreck Theresa May's Chequers plan for a “common rule book” covering a new “UK-EU free trade area”.

Although the measures are unlikely to pass in the absence of Labour support, it could prove an opportunity for a show of strength by the rebels intended to pressurise her into retreat.

PA & Digital Desk