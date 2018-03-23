British man arrested at Athens airport 'with heroin hidden in suitcase'

A British man has been arrested by Greek police on suspicion of belonging to an international drug smuggling ring after allegedly being found with a large quantity of heroin hidden in his suitcase.

The 38-year-old was arrested at Athens International Airport on Wednesday evening after a search of his suitcase allegedly revealed 11 kilograms (24lbs) of heroin hidden in a false bottom.

The man, who was not identified in line with Greek laws on identifying suspects, had arrived in Athens from Lahore in Pakistan, flying via Doha, Qatar.

Authorities said they believed the man was a member of a wider network that was smuggling drugs from Asia to Greece.

File image

- PA