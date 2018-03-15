British man accused of 'pornographic dancing' faces Cambodian court

A Cambodian court has started the trial of a British man who was among a group of foreigners arrested for allegedly posting photos on social media of sexually suggestive dancing.

Daniel Jones, who has been charged with producing pornography, appeared before the Siem Reap provincial court.

He was among 10 Westerners arrested in January for allegedly posting the photos from a party, and faces up to a year in prison if convicted.

One of the lawyers for the defendant, Ouch Sopheaktra, said 31-year-old Mr Jones was not granted bail and is the only one on trial because he organised the party.

The other nine were released on bail and were ordered to be deported last month.

