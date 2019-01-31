British Government confirms MPs’ February break facing the axe over Brexit

MPs are facing the cancellation of their February break as the British Government struggles to make progress on Brexit.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom said the House may need to continue to sit to “make progress on the key business” before it, adding constituents would expect this to happen “at this important time”.

Her remarks came after she announced the business for next week, which included no Brexit legislation but – among other things – a general debate on beer taxation and pubs.

The Commons was expected to rise at the end of business on February 14 and return on February 25.

Confirmed that the February recess has been cancelled — Labour Whips (@labourwhips) January 31, 2019

However, time is running out for the Commons to approve all necessary legislation ahead of Brexit on March 29.

Mrs Leadsom told MPs: “The House will know that recess dates are always announced subject to the process of business.

“In this unique session of Parliament and in light of the significant decisions taken by the House this week, it is only right that I give the House notice that there are currently no plans to bring forward a motion to agree dates for the February recess, and the House may therefore need to continue to sit to make progress on the key business before the House.

“I realise that this is short notice for colleagues and House staff, but I do think our constituents would expect that the House is able to continue to make progress at this important time.”

Labour whips wrote on Twitter in response: “Confirmed that the February recess has been cancelled.”

- Press Association