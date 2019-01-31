British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says UK 'may need to delay Brexit'

Britain may need to delay its exit from the European Union in order to pass crucial legislation if a deal is agreed in late March, Jeremy Hunt has said.

The British Foreign Secretary said a technical delay to Brexit would depend on how long the process takes.

Jeremy Hunt

He told Today: “I think it is true that if we ended up approving a deal in the days before the 29th March then we might need some extra time to pass critical legislation, but if we are able to make progress sooner then that might not be necessary.

“We can’t know at this stage exactly which of those scenarios would happen.”

Mr Hunt said it was “difficult to know” if negotiations would run to the end of March, but added: “Whereas a week ago none of us really knew whether this was going to be possible, we are now in a situation where it clearly is possible.

New legislation may need to be passed to extend the EU leaving date if a Brexit deal is reached in the days before 29 March, Foreign Sec @Jeremy_Hunt tells #r4today@justinonweb | https://t.co/N7l1DbOnhA pic.twitter.com/ib4u0hFLsn — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) January 31, 2019

“There are lots and lots of hurdles, no-one is saying this isn’t going to be very challenging, but we do now have a consensus in Parliament.

“We can use that consensus, providing we can meet these concerns, very reasonable concerns from our friends in Ireland about not having a hard border, concerns in the EU about access to the single market.

“Providing we can do that, which I think we can, then I think there is a way through.”

