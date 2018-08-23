British brewery urged to apologise for ‘inappropriate’ beer with image of Hindu goddess

A brewery in England has been urged to apologise over a “highly inappropriate” beer which has the image of a Hindu goddess on the label.

Members of the Hindu community hit out at Tollgate Brewery in the English Midlands over its Kalika IPA, which shows a picture of the goddess Kalika.

Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said the goddess Kalika, or Kali, is “highly revered in Hinduism and is meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines, and not to be used in selling beer for mercantile greed”.

The brewery said it has withdrawn the beer and does not plan to brew it in the future.

Tollgate Brewery’s Kalika IPA (Rajan Zed/Universal Society of Hinduism/PA)

The goddess, who personifies Sakti or divine energy, is widely worshipped in Hinduism and is considered the goddess of time and change.

In a statement read in Nevada, USA, Mr Zed said: “Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols for commercial or other agenda is not OK as it hurts the devotees.

“Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously.

“Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled.”

The beer was listed under the brewery’s Light Beers category and is described as “well hopped dark gold IPA” and “brewed in the heart of the National Forest”.

The brewery is based in the East Midlands of England and is a member of the Society of Independent Brewers, was founded in 2005 and describes itself as “Traditionalist in style” and “A microbrewery with a big ambition”.

It is a six-barrel real ale craft brewery and has three micropub outlets in Ashby-de-la-Zouch in Leicestershire, Leicester and Duffield in Derbyshire - all in the British midlands.

A spokesman for Tollgate Brewery said: “Kalika is no longer brewed. We have no cask stocks at the brewery. There are no plans to brew it further.”

- Press Association