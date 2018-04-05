British boy, 9, dies after 'cardiac arrest' during football game on Spanish beach

A nine-year-old British boy has died after colliding with another youngster during a game of football on a Spanish beach.

He is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest while playing in La Zenia on the Costa Brava on Tuesday afternoon.

Local media reported that it took 25 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, and 40 minutes for a better-equipped ambulance with a defibrillator on board to reach him.

The boy, who has not been named, was believed to be living in the area.

A statement released by Orihuela Town Hall said a lifeguard service had been in operation over the Easter break but was not in service on Tuesday.

It said police who attended the beach soon after the incident attempted to revive the boy before he was taken by ambulance to Quiron Hospital in Torrevieja.

He was later transferred by air ambulance to Alicante General Hospital where he died around 24 hours after the accident took place.

- PA