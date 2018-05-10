British-born scientist, 104, dies in assisted suicide in Switzerland

A 104-year-old British-born scientist has ended his life in Switzerland, a right-to-die group said.

Australian biologist David Goodall was declared dead at 12.30pm on Thursday, Exit International director Philipp Nitschke said.

Mr Goodall had travelled to Switzerland to take advantage of the country’s assisted suicide laws.

David Goodall and others at a press conference (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)

The scientist, described by Exit International as its first member, said this week that he had been contemplating the idea of suicide for about 20 years, but only started thinking about it for himself after his quality of life deteriorated over the last year.

He cited a lack of mobility, doctor’s restrictions and an Australian law prohibiting him from taking his own life among his complaints, but he was not ill.

- Press Association