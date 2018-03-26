British activist ordered to pay €258,000 in Thai fruit company defamation case

A court in the Thai capital has ordered a British labour rights activist to pay 10 million baht (€258,000) in damages to a company which filed a civil defamation suit after he helped expose alleged human rights violations at its factory.

British labor rights activist Andy Hall. Photo: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File

The ruling in Bangkok against Andy Hall is just the latest development involving one of four defamation suits filed by pineapple canning company Natural Fruit, which employed migrant Burmese workers who claimed the company had broken labour regulations in abusing them.

Hall has prevailed in one of the two criminal defamation suits against him, while the other is pending, as is another civil suit.

He has also filed a counter-suit against Natural Fruit.

Hall left Thailand in 2016, citing intolerable legal harassment after another company sued him.

- PA