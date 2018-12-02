Brexit will open door to new trade deals around the world, says May

Leaving the EU will enable Britain to strike “ambitious” trade deals around the world, Theresa May will tell MPs as she seeks to rally support for her Brexit deal.

Following her attendance at the G20 summit in Argentina, the British Prime Minister will say she held talks with a series of leaders keen to strike agreements with the UK once it is outside the EU.

At the start of a crucial week for the Government ahead of the Commons vote on December 11, she will say new markets will open up for British firms in some of the fastest growing economies around the world.

“Once we leave the EU, we can and we will strike ambitious trade deals,” she is expected to say in a Commons statement on Monday.

“For the first time in more than 40 years we will have an independent trade policy, and we will continue to be a passionate advocate for the benefits open economies and free markets can bring.

“We will forge new and ambitious economic partnerships, and open up new markets for our goods and services in the fastest growing economies around the world.”

She will say that among the leaders to express an interest in reaching early agreements were those of Japan, Canada and Chile as well as hosts Argentina.

Meanwhile Home Secretary Sajid Javid has said that Brexit will enable the Government to restore public confidence in immigration policy through the introduction of a skills-based system. Home Secretary Sajid Javid said a key aim of Brexit talks was to end free movement (PA)

“It is a simple fact that EU free movement rules mean the politicians they elect have no control over who comes here from Europe and how many,” he said in a statement.

“Leaving the EU gives us the opportunity to change this. That’s why ending free movement and control of our borders has been a key aim in our Brexit negotiations.

“The deal secured delivers that. We will be able to introduce a skills-based immigration system, based on what people can offer, not where they come from.”

Ministers have been coming under increasing pressure to say when they will publish a long-awaited immigration white paper amid reports of Cabinet splits on the issue.

Mr Javid and Chancellor Philip Hammond are reported to be pressing for the Government finally to abandon the target of reducing net migration below 100,000 a year – a move which Mrs May is said to be resisting.

- Press Association