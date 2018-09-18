Brexit: What is a people’s vote and who supports it?
Campaigners opposed to Brexit and others against the UK government’s favoured approach have called for a “people’s vote”.
– What is a people’s vote?
In essence, a second EU referendum. The campaign behind it wants the British government’s Brexit deal put before the country in a public vote.
– What would voters be asked to decide in such a vote?
This is not as clear and there could be many variations. If the government secures a deal and this is approved by Parliament, then the vote could be on whether to approve the deal or choose no deal. If there is no Parliament-backed deal then the vote could be on whether to support no Brexit deal or stay in the EU.
But it might not be a ballot paper with two choices. Conservative former cabinet minister Justine Greening earlier this year suggested three options – the Chequers deal backed by Theresa May, staying in the EU, or a no-deal Brexit.
Another version could be to reject whatever the Government proposes and order ministers back to the negotiating table.
– Who is in favour of such a vote?
The Liberal Democrats back the referendum, viewing it as a chance to stop Brexit. MPs from Labour and the Conservatives are also among its supporters.
Labour does not have a policy in support of another EU referendum, although senior figures including John McDonnell have sought to keep the option on the table – with the shadow chancellor expressing a preference for a new general election.
Theresa May has repeatedly ruled out a second referendum and challenged Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to do the same.
– Would a people’s vote stop Brexit?
This would depend on the form of the vote, but for many involved in the campaign this appears to be the objective.
– How would a second referendum be organised?
Legislation would need to be introduced and approved by Parliament to allow the vote to take place – a process followed for the 2016 EU referendum.
